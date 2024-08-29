Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Oak Woods Acquisition has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 61.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 467,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

