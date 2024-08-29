Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

