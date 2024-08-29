Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Oculis in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

