Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

