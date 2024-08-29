Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.74.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

