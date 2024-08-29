Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman David S. Congdon Sells 29,975 Shares

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $194.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 698,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

