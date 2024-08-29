Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.276-2.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.