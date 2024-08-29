Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Olympic Steel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years. Olympic Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $445.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZEUS

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.