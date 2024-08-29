Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFLX

Omega Flex Price Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $467.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 71.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.