Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

