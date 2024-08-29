Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe Sells 3,000 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.77. 4,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,085. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after buying an additional 186,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

