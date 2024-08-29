Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,970 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.9 %

ON stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.