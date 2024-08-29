Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.
Ooma Price Performance
OOMA stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
