Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.0 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

