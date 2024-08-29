Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

OOMA opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.82 million, a PE ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ooma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

