Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.2 million-$64.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.1 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 24.6 %

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $288.82 million, a P/E ratio of -109.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

