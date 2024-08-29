Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Open Text has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

