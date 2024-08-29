Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.23

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.23 and traded as high as C$44.32. Open Text shares last traded at C$43.12, with a volume of 961,351 shares changing hands.

Open Text Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Open Text

In other news, Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total transaction of C$9,828,775.00. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

