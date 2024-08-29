Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.40%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -271.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

