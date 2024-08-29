Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 544,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Orion Stock Performance

Orion stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. Orion has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,694.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,500 shares of company stock worth $1,057,665. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion by 315.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 640,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 270,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 131,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

