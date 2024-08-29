ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ORIX by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 44.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in ORIX by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

IX opened at $122.74 on Thursday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

