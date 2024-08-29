Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the July 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAFG opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

