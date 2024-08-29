Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

PACB opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $42,548.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

