Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

