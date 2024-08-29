Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.11 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 9,870,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,855,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.92, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

