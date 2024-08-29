Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.66% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.