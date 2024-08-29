Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.55. 4,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 515,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.
