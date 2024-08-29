Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PAFRF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

