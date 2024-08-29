Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Pan African Resources Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of PAFRF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.