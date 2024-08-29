Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider John Burgess Buys 405,308 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) insider John Burgess bought 405,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £1,317,251 ($1,737,110.64).

John Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, John Burgess bought 189,247 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £613,160.28 ($808,598.55).

On Monday, August 12th, John Burgess bought 50,003 shares of Pantheon International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £153,009.18 ($201,779.22).

On Thursday, August 8th, John Burgess acquired 78,504 shares of Pantheon International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £237,082.08 ($312,649.45).

The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3,235.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 37.81. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 275.50 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 336 ($4.43).

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

