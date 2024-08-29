Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 100,000 shares.
Paragon Entertainment Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.15.
Paragon Entertainment Company Profile
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
