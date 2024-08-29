Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $10.89. Paramount Global shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 3,206,276 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

