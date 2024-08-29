Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of PAVS stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

