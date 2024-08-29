Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of PAVS stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.42.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
