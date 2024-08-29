Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

PK opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

