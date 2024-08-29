Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Berend Bracht Sells 850 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $591.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,255. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $597.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

