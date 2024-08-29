Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

PBHC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.