Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 54,665 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,312,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 0.7 %

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

