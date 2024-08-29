Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 14,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 34,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

