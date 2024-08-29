Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 651344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

