Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.33-$2.43 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

