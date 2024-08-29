Paul Grewal Sells 16,962 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,488,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $330,895,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after buying an additional 691,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

