Paul M. Allen Sells 30,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Airship AI Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ AISP opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.
Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Airship AI in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
