Paul M. Allen Sells 30,000 Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Airship AI Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ AISP opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airship AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AISP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 1.89% of Airship AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Airship AI in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Report on Airship AI

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.