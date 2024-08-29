Paul Martin Purcell Sells 500 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,534,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total transaction of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $165,169.40.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $129.97 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $735.50 million and a PE ratio of 57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.