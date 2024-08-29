Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $318,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,534,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,547,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of PAYC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.08. 3,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,629. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.60.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.