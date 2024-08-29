Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $178.33 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $286,864.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,702,431.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $286,864.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,070,508 shares in the company, valued at $451,702,431.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $163.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

