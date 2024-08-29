Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $178.33 Average PT from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.33.
PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Paycom Software
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $163.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
