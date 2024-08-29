PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.20. Approximately 2,082,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,324,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

