PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.60. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 81,266 shares.
PCM Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.