PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $158.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDD traded as low as $90.47 and last traded at $90.50. Approximately 15,344,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,137,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.
The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
