Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $997.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 997 ($13.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.77). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,044 ($13.77), with a volume of 620,120 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.43) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.85) to GBX 1,052 ($13.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.53).

Get Pearson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,020.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The company has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 4,600.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Pearson news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,975.01). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.