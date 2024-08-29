Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.82

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

