Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 8.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 85,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 89,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.31. The stock has a market cap of £14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.30.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

