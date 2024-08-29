Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 750 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

